Accustomed to playing with injuries, Panthers prepare for Game 5

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Florida Panthers took the ice for Monday’s practice without several key players, most notably Matthew Tkachuk. The Panthers also were seemingly without any concern as they prepare for Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Vegas Golden Knights, down 3-1 in the series. The common theme in the Panthers’ locker room after practice was referring to their 3-1 series comeback in the opening round against the Presidents’ Trophy-winning Boston Bruins. This time, however, it’ll take a lot more than hockey’s so-called “puck luck” in what’s been a hard-hitting, physically challenging, brawl-filled series.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.