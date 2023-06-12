Another LIV lawsuit claims logo infringement for Mickelson team

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Those lawsuits involving LIV aren’t going away. The PGA Tour and the Saudi Arabia funder of LIV Golf say they will end their antitrust litigation. Now there’s another lawsuit in federal court in New Jersey against Phil Mickelson and LIV. Cool Brands Supply is an Argentine lifestyle and skateboard company. It accuses Mickelson and LIV of trademark infringement because Lefty’s HyFlyers logo is just like the company’s Fallen Footwear brand. They feature back-to-back Fs. Among the newcomers at the U.S. Open is Olin Browne Jr. He is among 20 players who had to go through two stages of qualifying.

