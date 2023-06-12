Arizona manager Lovullo ejected after Phillies hit Carroll in consecutive at-bats

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona manager Torey Lovullo has been ejected against the Philadelphia Phillies after Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll was hit by pitches in consecutive at-bats. Carroll, named the NL player of the week on Monday, was hit in the first inning by Phillies starter Matt Strahm and again in the third inning. Lovullo rushed out of the dugout quickly and got into an argument with Philadelphia catcher J.T. Realmuto. Lovullo had to be held back by Diamondbacks third base coach Tony Perezchica as players from both dugouts and bullpens converged at home plate. Plate umpire Vic Carapazza ejected Lovullo while players and coaches from both sides got into each other’s faces.

