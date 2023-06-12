Browns’ Winfrey has assault charged dismissed after he completed diversion program

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey had a misdemeanor assault charge against him dropped in Texas after he completed a pretrial diversion program. According to Harris County Court documents, Winfrey’s case was dismissed on June 9. The 22-year-old Winfrey had been arrested in April after he allegedly became violent in an argument with a woman he was dating. Winfrey has had a turbulent tenure with Cleveland since the Browns drafted him in the fourth round in 2022. He was disciplined by the team last season on at least two occasions, and Winfrey acknowledged he needed to mature as a professional.

