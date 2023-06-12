Cardinals’ Helsley on injured list with strained right forearm

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Cardinals reliever Ryan Helsley was placed on the 15-day injured list because of a strained right forearm. St. Louis announced the move before a series opener against San Francisco and made it retroactive to Saturday. Right-hander Jake Woodford was recalled from Triple-A Memphis. He began the season in the rotation, then was shifted into a relief role. Helsley, a 28-year-old right-hander, is 3-4 with a 3.24 ERA with seven saves in 11 chances. St. Louis has given closing opportunities to Giovanny Gallegos has five of the Cardinals’ last seven saves.

