Defiant A’s fans plan “Reverse Boycott” at Oakland Coliseum

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Fans have organized a “Reverse Boycott” of the Oakland Athletics for Tuesday’s game at the Coliseum to protest the franchise’s efforts to leave the Bay Area. Organizers plan to give away T-shirts that read “SELL” to the first 7,000 attendees. The game against Tampa Bay is expected to be the biggest and most spirited at the Coliseum this season. Organizers are hoping for a sellout, which would be a stark change for a team with dismal attendance all season that has regularly been topped by most Triple-A franchises. The reverse boycott comes as Nevada lawmakers are discussing the A’s proposed financing plan to build a new ballpark in Las Vegas.

