Frankfurt hires former Bayern Munich assistant Dino Toppmöller as new coach

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Eintracht Frankfurt has appointed former Bayern Munich assistant coach Dino Toppmöller as head coach to replace Oliver Glasner. The Bundesliga club says the 42-year-old Toppmöller will take over on July 1. He will be joined by assistant coach Nélson Morgado. Morgado is arriving from French team Monaco and previously worked with Toppmöller in Luxemburg. Toppmöller is taking over the 2022 Europa League champions almost exactly 30 years after his father coached the team.

