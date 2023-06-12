French powerhouse Bordeaux to remain in second division after fan attacked player

PARIS (AP) — French soccer powerhouse Bordeaux will remain in the second division next season after the league handed the six-time champions a loss for a game that was abandoned after a pitch invader attacked a player from Rodez. The league’s disciplinary committee ruled that the season finale, which Bordeaux had to win to keep its promotion hopes alive, will not be replayed. The June 2 match between Bordeaux and Rodez was stopped shortly after Lucas Buades gave Rodez a 1-0 lead on the final day of the season. While Rodez players celebrated, a Bordeaux fan stepped onto the pitch and pushed Buades to the ground. Buades was diagnosed with a concussion. Bordeaux calls the ruling “incomprehensible” and says it will appeal.

