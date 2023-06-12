Haniger drives in 2, Crawford delivers tiebreaking single as Giants edge Cardinals 4-3

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Mitch Haniger drove in two runs and Brandon Crawford hit a tiebreaking RBI single in the eighth inning to lead the San Francisco Giants to a 4-3 win over the St. Louis Cardinals. Rookie catcher Patrick Bailey had two hits and scored the winning run. Wilmer Flores had three hits for the Giants, who have won five of seven. San Francisco, which took the opener of the three-game set, has won just two of nine series in St. Louis since 2013. Paul Goldschmidt and Paul DeJong homered for St. Louis, which has lost 10 of its last 13 games. Logan Webb earned the win, while Chris Stratton took the loss.

