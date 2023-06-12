Havertz helps Germany salvage 3-3 draw with Ukraine, proceeds going to war victims
BREMEN, Germany (AP) — Kai Havertz has helped Germany salvage a 3-3 draw with Ukraine in a charity friendly that leaves neither team happy from a sporting perspective. Viktor Tsyhankov had scored twice for Ukraine to come from behind and lead 3-1 in Serhiy Rebrov’s debut as coach. It put his team on course for its first ever win over Germany. But Havertz pulled one back in the 83rd minute, and was then fouled for a penalty that Joshua Kimmich converted in injury time for the equalizer. The German soccer federation was donating the proceeds from the game to victims of Russia’s war in Ukraine. Germany’s performance will do little to restore confidence in the team a year before the country hosts the European Championship.