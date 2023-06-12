Jacob deGrom has reconstructive elbow surgery, Rangers say procedure went well

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Jacob deGrom has had reconstructive surgery to repair a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow. Texas Rangers manager Bruce Bochy says the procedure Monday went well. The team announced last week that deGrom would have season-ending elbow surgery. The right-hander signed a $185 million, five-year contract with the Rangers last December. The typical recovery time for the procedure, commonly known as Tommy John surgery, is at least 12-14 months. The surgery came a week before deGrom’s 35th birthday. Texas won all six games the two-time National League Cy Young Award winner started this season. His last outing was against the New York Yankees on April 28.

