Jaguars’ Josh Allen attends mandatory minicamp, vows to ‘grow as a player’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars edge rusher Josh Allen skipped voluntary workouts because he wanted to “prioritize” himself. He’s counting on it paying dividends on and off the field. The veteran outside linebacker made his offseason debut at Jacksonville’s three-day, mandatory minicamp and says he’s “ready to take those next steps individually.” Allen is entering the final year of his rookie contract. He was the only Jacksonville player under contract to skip organized team activities. The 25-year-old Allen was the seventh overall pick in the 2019 draft. He had 57 tackles, seven sacks and four forced fumbles last season. But the Jaguars want him to be more consistent.

