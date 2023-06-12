Matt Turner only World Cup regular starter named to US Gold Cup roster

CHICAGO (AP) — Just four players who appeared for the U.S. at last year’s World Cup are on a largely junior varsity roster for the CONCACAF Gold Cup, including just one regular starter: goalkeeper Matt Turner. The 23-man roster selected by new interim coach B.J. Callaghan for the championship of the Confederation of North and Central America and the Caribbean has three others who saw limited World Cup time: forwards Jesús Ferreira and Jordan Morris, and right back DeAndre Yedlin. Three additional players were on the World Cup roster without getting into a match: goalkeeper Sean Johnson, defender Aaron Long and midfielder Cristian Roldan.

