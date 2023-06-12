Nicaragua thrown out of CONCACAF Gold Cup for ineligible player, replaced by Trinidad

MIAMI (AP) — Nicaragua was thrown out of the CONCACAF Gold Cup for using an ineligible player in eight matches and was replaced in the tournament by Trinidad and Tobago. The Confederation of North and Central American and Caribbean Football did not identify the ineligible player. Trinidad and Tobago will compete in Group A with the United States, Jamaica and a qualifier, either Curaçao, St. Kitts and Nevis, Guyana and Sint Maarten. Antigua and Barbuda will replace Trinidad in qualifying and will play Guadeloupe on Friday, with the winner facing Grenada or French Guiana on Sunday for a berth in Group D

