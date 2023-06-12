Ohtani’s 2nd HR leads off 12th as Angels rally for 9-6 win at Rangers

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Shohei Ohtani homered on the first pitch of the 12th inning, going deep for the second time in the game as the Los Angels Angels beat the AL West-leading Texas Rangers 9-6. Los Angeles was down 5-1 after three innings. Ohtani’s solo homer in the seventh tied the game at 5-5. The DH’s two-run shot in the 12th off Cole Ragans was his 20th homer of the season. Chad Wallach also hit a two-run homer in the 12th for the Angels. Ohtani finished with four RBIs, pushing his season total to 50. He also had a sacrifice fly. Rookie right-hander Sam Bachman worked two scoreless innings for his first big league victory.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.