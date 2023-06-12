Original Golden Knights hope to fulfill owner’s wish of Stanley Cup by 6th year

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Golden Knights owner Bill Foley was aggressive from the beginning. He said he wanted to win the Stanley Cup in six years. Vegas nearly won it the first year. The Knights made the Stanley Cup Final before losing in five games to the Washington Capitals. High expectations came from the top and came early for the six players who remain from that team. The Knights take a 3-1 series lead into Tuesday’s Cup Final against the Florida Panthers. This is Vegas’ sixth season.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.