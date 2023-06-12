Spanish court again denies Dani Alves’ appeal to be freed while sexual assault probe continues

MADRID (AP) — Brazilian soccer player Dani Alves will remain in jail after a Spanish court has denied another one of his requests to be freed on bail while an investigation into a sexual assault accusation against him continues. The Barcelona court says Alves remains a flight risk and should stay detained until the investigation concludes. The court previously denied a similar request by Alves’ defense team in May. Alves was provisionally detained in January after being accused of sexually assaulting a woman at a nightclub in Barcelona on Dec. 30. He has denied wrongdoing and said sex with the accuser was consensual.

