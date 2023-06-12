Stan Savran, longtime broadcaster known as ‘Godfather’ of Pittsburgh sports, dies at 76

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Stan Savran, who spent nearly five decades in sports broadcasting chronicling Pittsburgh’s rise to the “City of Champions,” has died. He was 76. WTAE-TV, where Savran worked as a sports anchor in the 1980s and early 1990s, announced Savran’s death. No official cause of death was given but Savran had been very public about his battle with lung cancer in recent years. Savran was known best known for the long-running “SportsBeat” regional cable show he hosted for nearly 20 years in the 1990s and early 2000s, most of them alongside good friend Guy Junker.

