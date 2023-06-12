Top teams not worried when NASCAR Cup Series takes only break in grinding schedule

SONOMA, Calif. (AP) — The relentless grind of the NASCAR Cup Series pauses this week, and just about everybody involved with the cars is looking to take advantage. This is the teams’ sole weekend without a race between the Daytona 500 on Feb. 19 and the Cup Series championship at Phoenix on Nov. 5. But for the teams and drivers doing their best work right before the start of the 10-race sprint to the eight-race Cup playoffs, this one-week break is a mixed blessing. Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr. both say they’re quite pleased with the momentum built up by their teams.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.