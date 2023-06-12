Torkelson lifts Tigers to 6-5, 10-inning win over Braves, stops 9-game skid

DETROIT (AP) — Spencer Torkelson sparked a three-run, ninth-inning rally against Raisel Iglesias with a two-run homer and hit a game-ending single in the 10th, lifting Detroit over the Atlanta Braves 6-5 to stop the Tigers’ nine-game losing streak. Andy Ibañez began the comeback from a 4-0 deficit with a seven-inning homer and threw out Sam Hilliard at the plate from left field in the 10th as Detroit improved to 7-3 in extra-inning games this year. Atlanta’s Marcel Ozuna was hit on the right wrist by a pitch from Garrett Hill in the fourth and left the game one inning later.

