Vegas Golden Knights buck trend of small D-men during Stanley Cup Final run

The Vegas Golden Knights are one win from the Stanley Cup with a big defensive corps that bucks the trend of smaller blue lines. Vegas’ six defensemen that have have played in the final range from 6-foot-1 to 6-6. That’s a significantly bigger defense than the Florida Panthers, who the Golden Knights lead 3-1 in final. Part of the advantage is having the size and toughness to handle big hits and pressure all playoffs.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.