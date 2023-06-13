Chiefs’ All-Pro DT Chris Jones absent for start of mandatory minicamp

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones was absent from the start of the Kansas City Chiefs’ mandatory three-day minicamp Tuesday. Jones is entering the final year of his contract with the Super Bowl champions. Chiefs coach Andy Reid is not expected to speak until Thursday, and the Chiefs did not make anyone else available to discuss Jones’ absence. If it is unexcused, Jones could be fined as much as $98,753 under terms of the collective bargaining agreement. He is coming off perhaps his best season with 15 1/2 sacks to match a career high before getting two more in the playoffs. Jones signed an $80 million, four-year deal in 2020.

