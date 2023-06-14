Castellanos’ sacrifice fly in 10th lifts Phillies to 4-3 win over Diamondbacks

PHOENIX (AP) — Nick Castellanos drove in the go-ahead run with a sacrifice fly in the 10th inning after two Arizona players collided on a fly ball, lifting the Philadelphia Phillies to a 4-3 win over the Diamondbacks. Phillies starter Ranger Suarez held the Diamondbacks in check with seven scoreless innings, but Christian Walker tied it in the eighth with a three-run homer. After Craig Kimbrel stranded a runner at third in the ninth inning, Trea Turner floated a fly ball to shallow right field off Scott McGough. The ball dropped when Arizona second baseman Geraldo Perdomo and right fielder Jake McCarthy collided, putting runners on second and third for Castellanos.

