Chaos rules the day as US Open comes to the glitz of Los Angeles
By DOUG FERGUSON
AP Golf Writer
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Brooks Koepka says he enjoys chaos. He’s come to the right place at this U.S. Open. Players have been trying to digest the news of the PGA Tour’s shock partnership with LIV Golf’s Saudi Arabian backers. And then PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan had to turn off day-to-day control to two executives because of what’s described as a medical situation. Still to be determined is what kind of chaos Los Angeles Country Club delivers. The U.S. Open starts Thursday on a course smack dab in the middle of LA on a course that looks big and plays small.