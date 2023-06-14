Clint Dempsey says the US Soccer Federation is taking too long to hire a coach

NEW YORK (AP) — Clint Dempsey thinks the U.S. Soccer Federation hurt the men’s national team by delaying its decision on a coach leading up to the 2026 World Cup. Gregg Berhalter’s contract expired Dec. 31 and the USSF appointed Anthony Hudson as interim coach. British executive Matt Crocker was hired in April as sporting director and said he likely will take until the end of summer to decide on a coach. In the meantime, Hudson quit and B.J. Callaghan took over as the second interim U.S. leader.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.