Diggs back on the field for Bills mandatory practice after skipping opening session

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Bills receiver Stefon Diggs was back on the field practicing a day after Buffalo’s top receiver created a stir and confusion by skipping the team’s first of three scheduled mandatory sessions. Dressed in his No. 14 white practice jersey and shorts, Diggs was first spotted leaning against a table along the sideline while watching a special teams portion of practice. He then grabbed his helmet and headed to the opposite sideline while the Bills began an 11-on-11 session. Diggs’ participation on Wednesday was his first with the team this offseason, after he skipped the Bills voluntary workout and practice sessions, which began in mid-April.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.