FIFA makes European TV deal for Women’s World Cup, ends standoff with broadcasters
By GRAHAM DUNBAR
AP Sports Writer
GENEVA (AP) — FIFA has ended a standoff with broadcasters in five major European television markets by agreeing to a Women’s World Cup rights deal just five weeks before the first match. FIFA struck the deal collectively with the European Broadcasting Union. The price was not announced. It ended nine months of jibes aimed by FIFA president Gianni Infantino at free-to-air networks in England, France, Germany, Italy and Spain. Infantino aired his anger at their offers as low as 1% of what they paid for the men’s World Cup. The July 20-Aug. 20 World Cup is being hosted by Australia and New Zealand.