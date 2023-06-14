Giants rally for 8-5 win over Cards in 10 innings to complete 3-game sweep
By JOE HARRIS
Associated Press
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Mike Yastrzemski hit a game-tying two-run homer in the ninth inning and Thairo Estrada had the go-ahead single in 10th, and the San Francisco Giants rallied to complete a three-game sweep of the St. Louis Cardinals with an 8-5 victory. Yastrzemski’s shot, which came on a 2-2 count with two outs in the ninth inning off Cardinals closer Giovanny Gallegos, made it 5-5. The Cardinals extended their skid to five games and fell to a season-worst 15 games under .500. It was the third blown save of the season for Gallegos. The late offensive spark lifted the Giants’ winning streak to four games.