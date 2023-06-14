Golden Knights’ success lifts Las Vegas to another level in sports world
By MARK ANDERSON
AP Sports Writer
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The modern era for Las Vegas sports began when the NHL awarded the city an expansion franchise in 2016. The Golden Knights began playing in the 2017-18 season. They won their first Stanley Cup on Tuesday. Since the Knights came onboard, Las Vegas acquired an NFL team in the Raiders, and the WNBA’s Stars moved from San Antonio and became the Aces. The Aces won the championship last year and this season are again the league’s best team.