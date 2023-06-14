Johnny Miller honored by USGA on 50th anniversary of winning US Open with final-round 63

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Johnny Miller was back behind a microphone on Wednesday and the subject was himself. Specifically, the 1973 U.S. Open championship that he clinched with a final-round 63 at Oakmont that remains one of the greatest rounds in major championship history. Miller was honored with the 2023 Bob Jones Award, the USGA’s highest honor given in recognition of distinguished sportsmanship in golf. The award coincides with the 50th anniversary of Miller’s memorable round, which he began six shots off the lead and trailing 11 players including Arnold Palmer, Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player and Lee Trevino.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.