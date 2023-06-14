Kiner-Falefa gets Yankees 1st straight steal of home since 2016

NEW YORK (AP) — Isiah Kiner-Falefa pulled off one of baseball’s most exciting plays: stealing home. He did it in the seventh inning of the New York Yankees’ 4-3, 10-inning loss at the New York Mets, taking advantage of Brooks Raley pitching out of the windup rather than the stretch. The steal put the Yankees ahead 3-1. It was the first straight steal of home for the Yankees since Jacoby Ellsbury against Tampa Bay in April 2016.

