Kylian Mbappe, Harry Kane could be soccer’s biggest transfer stories this summer

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Kylian Mbappe’s decision not to take up the option of a 12-month extension on his Paris Saint-Germain contract could spark a bidding war for the French superstar this summer. He could be one of a host of major moves across Europe in the transfer window. PSG is adamant he will not be allowed to leave as a free agent when his current deal runs out at the end of next season. That means he could be put up for sale during this transfer window if a resolution over his future is not agreed. Real Madrid has coveted Mbappe for a number of years and in 2021 unsuccessfully bid $190 million to take him to the Bernabeu.

