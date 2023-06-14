Levi’s executive tapped as CEO of NWSL’s San Francisco Bay Area team

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Levi Strauss & Co. executive Brady Stewart has been named chief executive officer of Bay FC, the National Women’s Soccer League team set to launch in the San Francisco Bay Area next year. She has spent the last 14 years at Levi’s, most recently leading the company’s direct-to-consumer business in the United States. Stewart will work with the owners of the new team, which include a group of former U.S. women’s national team players.

