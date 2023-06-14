LSU’s Skenes closing in on strikeout record as Tigers head to College World Series

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — LSU’s first trip to the College World Series since 2017 means right-hander Paul Skenes has a chance to break a major strikeout record that has stood for more than three decades. Skenes is 15 strikeouts from eclipsing former LSU star Ben McDonald’s 1989 SEC mark of 202. Skenes’ fastball routinely clocks 101 mph. He’ll likely make his next start Saturday night against Tennessee in Omaha, Nebraska. Skenes says the record is in the back of his mind but that he’s more gratified by his chance to keep pitching for LSU on college baseball’s biggest stage. Skenes has 188 strikeouts in 107 innings.

