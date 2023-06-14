Mets’ Drew Smith suspended 10 games for banned sticky stuff at Subway Series

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Mets pitcher Drew Smith was suspended for 10 games by Major League Baseball on Wednesday, the fifth pitcher and second on his team penalized for using banned sticky stuff. The penalty was announced by MLB senior vice president for on-field operations Michael Hill, one day after Smith entered in the seventh inning of a Subway Series game against the Yankees at Citi Field and was ejected without throwing a pitch. Smith has the right to appeal the discipline to John McHale Jr., a special assistant to baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred.

