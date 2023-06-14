Michael Harris-led Braves beat Tigers 10-7 in 1st game of doubleheader

DETROIT (AP) — Michael Harris went 4 for 4 with a homer and four RBIs as the Atlanta Braves beat the Detroit Tigers 10-7 on Wednesday in the first game of a doubleheader. Ronald Acuna Jr. had three hits and drove in three runs to help the NL-East leading Braves avoid losing three straight. Atlanta ace Spencer Strider benefitted from pitching for a high-scoring team, picking up the win despite giving up five runs and seven hits in five innings. Tigers rookie Reese Olson gave up seven runs on five hits and two walks over three innings. Miguel Cabrera hit his first homer of the season and No. 508 of his career.

