MLB-leading Rays snap A’s 7-game winning streak with 6-3 victory

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Josh Lowe singled home the go-ahead run in the fifth inning and the Tampa Bay Rays beat Oakland 6-3 on Wednesday night to snap the Athletics’ winning streak at seven games. Christian Bethancourt, Manuel Margot and Yandy Díaz also drove in runs for the MLB-best Rays. Tampa Bay is the only team in the majors that has yet to lose three games in a row this season. The Rays have lost back-to-back games seven times. The A’s lost on the night they cleared a major hurdle for their planned relocation to Las Vegas after the Nevada Legislature gave final approval to public funding for a portion of a proposed $1.5 billion stadium. The deal still needs the governor’s signature and approval from MLB.

