Nimmo gives Mets 4-3, 10-inning win over Yanks on night of mental, physical errors

NEW YORK (AP) — Brandon Nimmo hit a game-ending double in the 10th inning and the New York Mets recovered from a string of mental and physical errors to beat the New York Yankees 4-3 for a two-game Subway Series split. Isiah Kiner-Falefa stole home off Brooks Raley as the Yankees scored two runs without a hit to take a 3-1 seventh-inning lead. The Mets tied the score in bottom half when Ron Marinaccio hit Nimmo with a pitch and Starling Marte hit an RBI single. That rally ended when Nimmo was thrown out. The Yankees’ Gerrit Cole and the Mets’ Justin Verlander combined to allow two runs in 12 innings.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.