Ober’s arm, veteran bats help Twins deal Brewers 6th straight loss, 4-2

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A four-run third inning sparked by Carlos Correa, Joey Gallo and Trevor Larnach vaulted the Twins to a 4-2 win and series sweep of Milwaukee. Minnesota has won four of its past five games. Milwaukee tied a season high with its sixth straight loss. The Brewers are .500 for the first time since April 1. Twins starter Bailey Ober recorded his fifth quality start in 10 opportunities this season. He had a season high-tying seven strikeouts and two earned runs on six hits. Larnach’s RBI double and Gallo’s run-scoring single gave Minnesota a 4-2 lead in the third inning after Correa drove in a pair of runs on a triple to right-center field. Brewers starter Colin Rea allowed four earned runs on five hits with four strikeouts and three walks in five innings.

