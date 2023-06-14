Panthers’ injury issues from Stanley Cup Final will carry into next season

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Reminders of this run to the Stanley Cup Final will be everywhere when next season starts for the Florida Panthers. There will be a new banner to celebrate the Eastern Conference championship. There will inevitably be a highlight video recapping the best moments of this postseason. There will also be scars. Missed games. And a lot of rehabbing. The Panthers’ goal for next season is simple. They want to win the Cup. But coach Paul Maurice is sounding a cautionary alarm, already aware that the physical toll this postseason took on some players will carry over into next season.

