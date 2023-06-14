Red Sox score 5 runs in 7th inning, avoid sweep with 6-3 win over Rockies

BOSTON (AP) — Alex Verdugo and Rob Refsnyder had two RBIs apiece and the Boston Red Sox rallied in a five-run seventh inning to avoid a sweep with a 6-3 win over the Colorado Rockies. The start of the game was delayed more than two hours because of thunderstorms. Garrett Whitlock (4-2) pitched seven innings, allowing two runs and six hits with seven strikeouts. He improved to 3-0 in his past four starts. Colorado starter Austin Gomber (4-6) gave up three runs.

