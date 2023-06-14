San Francisco Giants recall outfield prospect Matos from Triple-A

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The San Francisco Giants have recalled outfielder Luis Matos from Triple-A Sacramento. He will bat second against the St. Louis Cardinals in the final game of their three-game series Wednesday. Matos, from Venezuela, was hitting .398 with a 1.120 OPS and seven home runs over 24 games at Sacramento. At 21, he was the youngest player in Triple-A. Matos was pulled from the River Cats’ game Tuesday night after outfielder Mitch Haniger was hit by a pitch that night and suffered a fractured right forearm in the third inning of the Giants’ 11-3 win over the Cardinals.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.