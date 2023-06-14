Scottie Scheffler arrives at US Open looking to solve putting problems
By EDDIE PELLS
AP National Writer
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Scottie Scheffler comes into the U.S. Open ranked first in the world but 148th in putting. With the U.S. Open at LA Country Club on tap, Scheffler finds himself experimenting with different putters and also trying to take a more positive mindset to the greens. One key to that is being OK with the idea that he can hit a putt perfectly and it still might not go in. Scheffler is trying to become the first top-ranked player to win the U.S. Open since Tiger Woods did it at Torrey Pines in 2008.