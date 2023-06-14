Scottie Scheffler arrives at US Open looking to solve putting problems

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Scottie Scheffler comes into the U.S. Open ranked first in the world but 148th in putting. With the U.S. Open at LA Country Club on tap, Scheffler finds himself experimenting with different putters and also trying to take a more positive mindset to the greens. One key to that is being OK with the idea that he can hit a putt perfectly and it still might not go in. Scheffler is trying to become the first top-ranked player to win the U.S. Open since Tiger Woods did it at Torrey Pines in 2008.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.