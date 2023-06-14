TCU turnaround: Horned Frogs in 6th CWS after winning 11 in row, 19 of 21

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — TCU has gone from losing seven of eight games to finish April to getting ready for its sixth College World Series. The 42-22 Horned Frogs have won 19 of their last 21 games since the start of May. Their current 11-game winning streak includes sweeping through the Big 12 Tournament, the Fayetteville Regional and then an unexpected super regional at home against Indiana State. TCU is going back to Omaha for the first time since four consecutive trips from 2014-17. Coach Kirk Saarloos and the Frogs play the opening game in this year’s College World Series on Friday against 51-win Oral Roberts.

