Titans QB thinks 3-time All-Pro DeAndre Hopkins would be good fit

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee quarterback Ryan Tannehill met DeAndre Hopkins for the first time during the three-time All-Pro’s free agent visit with the Titans. The quarterback who turns 35 in July and is going into the final season of his contract spent some time with Hopkins and his girlfriend in what Tannehill called a nice meeting. Tannehill said Wednesday he thinks Hopkins would be a good fit in Tennessee but will need to see what happens. Hopkins made Tennessee the first stop on his free agent tour. The five-time Pro Bowl receiver is a free agent for the first time and is headed to New England next.

