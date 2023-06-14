US Open raises prize money to $20 million with $3.6M to winner

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The U.S. Open is the new standard among majors when it comes to prize money. The USGA says the purse will be $20 million for this year’s U.S. Open at Los Angeles Country Club. That’s up by $2.5 million from a year ago, and double what it was in 2016 when Dustin Johnson won at Oakmont. The Masters went up to $18 million this year, while the PGA Championship increased to $17.5 million. Still to be announced is the prize money for the British Open. It was at $14 million last year. The $20 million now is equal to the elevated events on the PGA Tour.

