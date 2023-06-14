Vermont legalizes online sports betting, joining nearly three dozen other states

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Republican Gov. Phil Scott has signed a bill into law legalizing online sports betting in Vermont. Sports betting is currently legal in nearly three dozen states. Scott said Wednesday that he first proposed Vermont legalize sports betting several years ago. He says many Vermonters already participate in the marketplace and bringing it above board provides important resources and consumer protections. The Vermont Department of Liquor and Lottery will operate sports wagering through contracts with sports betting operators, who will be required each year to provide the state with responsible gambling plans. The department will provide a yearly report to the Legislature on the impact of sports betting on problem gambling in the state.

