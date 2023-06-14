Wacha earns 7th win; Tatis and Machado homer in Padres 5-0 victory
By RICHARD J. MARCUS
Associated Press
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Michael Wacha pitched seven shutout innings and Fernando Tatis Jr. and Manny Machado hit two of San Diego’s four solo homers in the Padres’ 5-0 win over the Cleveland Guardians. Juan Soto and Nelson Cruz also homered for the Padres, who have won five of their last six games and have an opportunity to sweep the three-game series versus Cleveland and reach the .500 mark for the first time since May 11th. Wacha (7-2), who has a major league best 0.91 ERA since the beginning of May, gave up four singles in 6 2/3 innings. He lowered his season ERA to 2.89.