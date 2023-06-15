All seeded players out before quarterfinals at grass-court Nottingham Open
NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) — The three remaining seeded players at the grass-court Nottingham Open have all lost to leave a quarterfinal lineup with a very British flavor at the Wimbledon warmup tournament. The biggest shock saw third-seeded Magda Linette from Poland lose 7-5, 6-3 to Jodie Burrage of Britain. Elizabeth Mandlik of the United States ousted seventh-seeded Camila Giorgi of Italy 7-5, 5-7, 6-3 and fifth-seeded Anhelina Kalinina of Ukraine was beaten 6-0, 7-5 by Harriet Dart of Britain. It meant none of the eight seeded players made it past the second round.