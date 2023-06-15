College World Series’ slugging squads know the long ball only goes so far in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The batting statistics for the College World Series teams suggest there will be home runs aplenty at Charles Schwab Field over the next 10 days. Five of the top 10 home run-hitting teams are in Omaha, Nebraska, and so are individual national leaders Jac Caglianone of Florida and Wake Forest’s Brock Wilken. TCU coach Kirk Saarloos says it takes more than the ability to hit the long ball for a team to win a championship. He says the elite pitching could keep homers down. Hitting into gaps, aggressive base running and the bunt game all are important at the CWS.

